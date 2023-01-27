Create New Account
Scripted WW3 To Destroy Old Order To Rise New Zionist-World-Order - Jeep 2011 Call Of Duty - All In On It - By Horus
see: Prepping For Fake Gog-Magog WWIII Hoax -- Russia, China, etc.

"...one thing is certain - and that is that a massive worldwide deception is on the way...in terms of middle east warfare, ultimately finalizing in a fake Gog-Magog WWIII, prearranged to result in Israeli victory, allowing for a claim of divine-deliverance, to then be interpreted-to-the-world as evidence of the god-given right to rule the planet and mankind

source: one-eye-curse globalist calling card 11-25-11 [original vid post]

