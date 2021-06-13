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Lawyer Ianolfi files a legal complaint for the magnetic effect developed in nose area (PCR tests make people magnetic)
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520 views • June 13, 2021
More info on: https://www.orwell.city
PCR tests make people magnetic. The swab has graphene oxide.
More info on: https://www.laquintacolumna.net
Argentine lawyer Miguel Ianolfi accompanies a doctor and her mother to file a legal complaint for the magnetic effect developed in the nose area generated after PCR tests.
PCR tests make people magnetic. The swab has graphene oxide.
More info on: https://www.laquintacolumna.net
Argentine lawyer Miguel Ianolfi accompanies a doctor and her mother to file a legal complaint for the magnetic effect developed in the nose area generated after PCR tests.
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