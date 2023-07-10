All Religions Must Accept LGBTQ Orthodoxy, Says the UN

United Nations expert and renowned investigative journalist William F. Jasper explains the danger of a recent UN-commissioned report that calls on governments to threaten and punish religious leaders and organizations that don’t go along with LGBTQ orthodoxy. While many may be tempted to shrug off the report as a toothless statement of intent, history shows that the United Nations has a way of getting its way. The sustainable development climate restrictions affecting the lives of Americans today is a solid example of a UN agenda that now affects the lives of everyone living in the West.
