Gallery of Retired Losers - Thank a Vet General for NOTHING

Veterans Day is in November and it’s time to Thank a Vet Genie for
NOTHING! Here is all the living Vet Genies and Adminies who got to
retire after dishonorably playing a clueless stooge and creating
unnecessary casualties for American’s serving in meaningless and
manufactured occupations for the last 70 years. These losers lost every
war where they invaded foreign land and did nothing to protect
America’s own land from invasion so this Veteran’s Day Thank a Vet Genie
for NOTHING!
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/thank-a-vet-general-and-admiral-for?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
