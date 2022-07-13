STEW PETERS SHOW Kandiss Taylor: SWAT Team Converged On Taylor Home

Kandiss Taylor got swatted last night. For those of you not familiar, “Swatting” is when somebody calls the police, and pretends there’s a hostage situation or similar crime going on at somebody else’s address. The goal is to get the police to send in a heavily-armed SWAT team to stop the nonexistent crime, and have them accidentally shoot and kill the person you’re swatting. That’s what the goal was here. Whoever called the police said that Kandiss had shot her husband five times and was still armed. Their goal was to get the police to shoot her and ask questions later. Luckily, that didn’t happen. Instead, they just terrified the entire Taylor family. They dragged her children out of bed. That romped into the house with rifles in the earliest hours of the morning.





We have to be clear about what this was. This was attempted murder. It was terrorism. It doesn’t matter if the attacker was hundreds or thousands of miles away and we can’t see who they were. It was still terrorism and attempted murder. Some demonic leftist hates Kandiss so much they wanted her murdered, but of course they were also too cowardly to even try and do the deed themselves. No surprise. Liberals are only brave when they’re murdering helpless unborn babies, or helping drag queens molest helpless children, or looting stores after their politicians have orderd police to “stand down. I just spoke with Kandiss this morning. Don’t worry, she’s okay. According to Kandiss, the person who targeted her used the “TextNow” phone app, which allows for sending anonymous messages to police without being traced. She also said this. Quote: