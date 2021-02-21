Understanding The Sign of Jonah: Sub:It's In The Land!- Have U Been Running From God! Pt I!

Join our Messianic End-Time Commander and Watchman for more than 20 yrs, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the messianic end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HOLY ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! BUT JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS COMING!Tonight Dr. Garnett will explain the meaning of "The Sign of Jonah". She will declare that "God has just sent The Jonah Prophet" to America and the declarations have been made by that holy man of God. What does that mean biblically for America and the world?1. What does this mean scripturally and biblically as we are living in the "last days" preceding the return of Jesus/ Yeshua.2. God is asking: " Have You Been a Jonah All Your life running from God?!" GOD SAYS I'M TAlKING TO YOU!!! ONE MORE TIME! HEAR YE HIM!!3.The parallels of the days and judgments of Nineveh and this generation.4. A great exhortation to the JONAHS IN THE EARTH!! IT MAY BE YOUR lAST CAll!For those who can eat strong meat in sonship the rest of the message:HE THAT HATH AN EAR lET HIM HEAR!!!! MARANATHA!