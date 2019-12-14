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Kevin Annett - Catholic Church Declared Transnational Criminal Organization (MIRRORED)
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164 views • December 14, 2019
Kevin Annett - Catholic Church Declared Transnational Criminal Organization (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Muzak at:-
https://youtu.be/8Gox83iWUh0
"I will, when opportunity present, make and wage relentless war, secretly or openly, against all Protestants and Liberals to extirpate and exterminate them from the face of the whole earth"
Jesuit Extreme Oath of Induction
The Society of Jesus, or the Jesuits, with their Sun Worship logo, operate in the highest echelons of the Jesuit Illuminati, or rather their leaders do. It is the Jesuit leadership that controls the Knights of Malta, Knights Templar, Knights of Columbus in the USA, and works closely with another secret order of the Roman Church, Opus Dei, which was created by the Jesuits.
The Society of Jesus was the creation of Ignatius Loyola, who was born at the Castle of Loyola in the Basque province of Guipuzcoa in Spain on Christmas Eve 1491. He and a group of associates founded the Jesuit Order in 1537 and it was given papal approval in 1540.
From there it expanded its influence until it reached its present status as one of the most powerful secret societies on earth. Loyola became the first Jesuit Superior General, also know as the 'Father General', and he sent his agents far and wide to set up schools, colleges, and seminaries.
The Jesuits now have some 17,000 members in 112 countries and the worldwide structure consists of region known as assistances, which are themselves made up of provinces.
The Superior General has absolute authority and is again chosen for life, or until he decides to resign. The Jesuit Constitutions were written by Loyola and created a dictatorship that demanded absolute obedience to the Pope and 'superiors' with the Order.
He said that Jesuits should be 'well-disciplined like a corpse'. Loyola produced a book called Spiritual Exercises (modern day psychology) in 1548 and it is still at the heart of Jesuit 'education'. It tells Jesuits to suspend their own judgement and the thirteenth rule says it is virtue to believe only what the Catholic Church tells them even if it's not true.
The example is given of seeing something that is obviously white, but believing it is really black if the Catholic hierarchy says it is..
On top of the jesuit powerstructure stands the superior-general of the order. Below him is probably the former superior-general who is still alive.
Under them there are the four assistants of the superior-general and three of these assistants are also regional assistants.
Below these assistants there are seven regional assistants and in total there are ten assistancies.
Under the regional assistants there are six presidents of the Conferences.
Below the presidents of the Conferences there are the provincials. In total there are now seventy-nine provinces.
This is probably the powerstructure in the top of the jesuits:
Superior-general:
Arturo Sosa Abascal
Former superior-general:
Adolfo Nicolas
Assistant Ad Providentiam & president Conference European Provincials:
John Dardis
Assistant Ad Providentiam, Admonitor & Regional Assistant US & Canada:
Douglas Marcouiller
Assistant Ad Providentiam & Regional Assistant South-Asia:
Vernon D'Cunha
Assistant Ad Providentaim & Regional Assistant Africa:
Fratern Masawe
Regional Assistant South Asia:
Lisbert D'Souza
Regional Assistant Pacific Asia:
Daniel Patrick Huang
Regional Assistant South-America South:
Claudio Paul
Regional Assistant Central & East-Europe:
Tomasz Kot
Regional Assistant South-Europe:
Joaquín Barrero Díaz
Regional Assistant West-Europe:
Victor Assouad
Regional Assistant South-America North:
Gabriel Ignacio Rodríguez
President Conference US & Canada Provincials:
Timothy Kesicki
President Conference South-Asia Provincials:
George Pattery
President Conference Pacific-Asia:
Mark Raper
President Conference South-America Provincials:
Jorge Cela
President Conference Africa & Madagascar Provincials:
Agbonkhianmeghe Orobator
Provincial USA North-East:
John Cicero
Provincial USA West:
Scott Santarosa
Provincial United Kingdom:
Dermot Preston
Provincial French Western-Europe:
François Boëdec
Provincial Germany:
Johannes Siebner
Provincial Italy & Albania:
Gianfranco Matarazzo
Provincial Russia:
Anthony J. Corcoran
Provincial Near-East & Maghreb:
Dany Younès
Provincial China:
John Lee Hua
Provincial Japan:
Yoshio Kajiyama
Provincial Korea:
Che-chon John Chong
Provincial Delhi, India:
Sebastian Jeerakassery
Provincial Brazil:
Alfonso Carlos Palacio Larrauri
Provincial English-Canada:
Peter Bisson
These are fourteen of the seventy-nine provincials that have direct power and control over that area.
Subcribe for all the video's with the best information about jesuits, Knights of Malta & papal bloodlines.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Muzak at:-
https://youtu.be/8Gox83iWUh0
"I will, when opportunity present, make and wage relentless war, secretly or openly, against all Protestants and Liberals to extirpate and exterminate them from the face of the whole earth"
Jesuit Extreme Oath of Induction
The Society of Jesus, or the Jesuits, with their Sun Worship logo, operate in the highest echelons of the Jesuit Illuminati, or rather their leaders do. It is the Jesuit leadership that controls the Knights of Malta, Knights Templar, Knights of Columbus in the USA, and works closely with another secret order of the Roman Church, Opus Dei, which was created by the Jesuits.
The Society of Jesus was the creation of Ignatius Loyola, who was born at the Castle of Loyola in the Basque province of Guipuzcoa in Spain on Christmas Eve 1491. He and a group of associates founded the Jesuit Order in 1537 and it was given papal approval in 1540.
From there it expanded its influence until it reached its present status as one of the most powerful secret societies on earth. Loyola became the first Jesuit Superior General, also know as the 'Father General', and he sent his agents far and wide to set up schools, colleges, and seminaries.
The Jesuits now have some 17,000 members in 112 countries and the worldwide structure consists of region known as assistances, which are themselves made up of provinces.
The Superior General has absolute authority and is again chosen for life, or until he decides to resign. The Jesuit Constitutions were written by Loyola and created a dictatorship that demanded absolute obedience to the Pope and 'superiors' with the Order.
He said that Jesuits should be 'well-disciplined like a corpse'. Loyola produced a book called Spiritual Exercises (modern day psychology) in 1548 and it is still at the heart of Jesuit 'education'. It tells Jesuits to suspend their own judgement and the thirteenth rule says it is virtue to believe only what the Catholic Church tells them even if it's not true.
The example is given of seeing something that is obviously white, but believing it is really black if the Catholic hierarchy says it is..
On top of the jesuit powerstructure stands the superior-general of the order. Below him is probably the former superior-general who is still alive.
Under them there are the four assistants of the superior-general and three of these assistants are also regional assistants.
Below these assistants there are seven regional assistants and in total there are ten assistancies.
Under the regional assistants there are six presidents of the Conferences.
Below the presidents of the Conferences there are the provincials. In total there are now seventy-nine provinces.
This is probably the powerstructure in the top of the jesuits:
Superior-general:
Arturo Sosa Abascal
Former superior-general:
Adolfo Nicolas
Assistant Ad Providentiam & president Conference European Provincials:
John Dardis
Assistant Ad Providentiam, Admonitor & Regional Assistant US & Canada:
Douglas Marcouiller
Assistant Ad Providentiam & Regional Assistant South-Asia:
Vernon D'Cunha
Assistant Ad Providentaim & Regional Assistant Africa:
Fratern Masawe
Regional Assistant South Asia:
Lisbert D'Souza
Regional Assistant Pacific Asia:
Daniel Patrick Huang
Regional Assistant South-America South:
Claudio Paul
Regional Assistant Central & East-Europe:
Tomasz Kot
Regional Assistant South-Europe:
Joaquín Barrero Díaz
Regional Assistant West-Europe:
Victor Assouad
Regional Assistant South-America North:
Gabriel Ignacio Rodríguez
President Conference US & Canada Provincials:
Timothy Kesicki
President Conference South-Asia Provincials:
George Pattery
President Conference Pacific-Asia:
Mark Raper
President Conference South-America Provincials:
Jorge Cela
President Conference Africa & Madagascar Provincials:
Agbonkhianmeghe Orobator
Provincial USA North-East:
John Cicero
Provincial USA West:
Scott Santarosa
Provincial United Kingdom:
Dermot Preston
Provincial French Western-Europe:
François Boëdec
Provincial Germany:
Johannes Siebner
Provincial Italy & Albania:
Gianfranco Matarazzo
Provincial Russia:
Anthony J. Corcoran
Provincial Near-East & Maghreb:
Dany Younès
Provincial China:
John Lee Hua
Provincial Japan:
Yoshio Kajiyama
Provincial Korea:
Che-chon John Chong
Provincial Delhi, India:
Sebastian Jeerakassery
Provincial Brazil:
Alfonso Carlos Palacio Larrauri
Provincial English-Canada:
Peter Bisson
These are fourteen of the seventy-nine provincials that have direct power and control over that area.
Subcribe for all the video's with the best information about jesuits, Knights of Malta & papal bloodlines.
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