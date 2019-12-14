Kevin Annett - Catholic Church Declared Transnational Criminal Organization (MIRRORED)Mirrored from YouTube channel Muzak at:-"I will, when opportunity present, make and wage relentless war, secretly or openly, against all Protestants and Liberals to extirpate and exterminate them from the face of the whole earth"Jesuit Extreme Oath of InductionThe Society of Jesus, or the Jesuits, with their Sun Worship logo, operate in the highest echelons of the Jesuit Illuminati, or rather their leaders do. It is the Jesuit leadership that controls the Knights of Malta, Knights Templar, Knights of Columbus in the USA, and works closely with another secret order of the Roman Church, Opus Dei, which was created by the Jesuits.The Society of Jesus was the creation of Ignatius Loyola, who was born at the Castle of Loyola in the Basque province of Guipuzcoa in Spain on Christmas Eve 1491. He and a group of associates founded the Jesuit Order in 1537 and it was given papal approval in 1540.From there it expanded its influence until it reached its present status as one of the most powerful secret societies on earth. Loyola became the first Jesuit Superior General, also know as the 'Father General', and he sent his agents far and wide to set up schools, colleges, and seminaries.The Jesuits now have some 17,000 members in 112 countries and the worldwide structure consists of region known as assistances, which are themselves made up of provinces.The Superior General has absolute authority and is again chosen for life, or until he decides to resign. The Jesuit Constitutions were written by Loyola and created a dictatorship that demanded absolute obedience to the Pope and 'superiors' with the Order.He said that Jesuits should be 'well-disciplined like a corpse'. Loyola produced a book called Spiritual Exercises (modern day psychology) in 1548 and it is still at the heart of Jesuit 'education'. It tells Jesuits to suspend their own judgement and the thirteenth rule says it is virtue to believe only what the Catholic Church tells them even if it's not true.The example is given of seeing something that is obviously white, but believing it is really black if the Catholic hierarchy says it is..On top of the jesuit powerstructure stands the superior-general of the order. Below him is probably the former superior-general who is still alive.Under them there are the four assistants of the superior-general and three of these assistants are also regional assistants.Below these assistants there are seven regional assistants and in total there are ten assistancies.Under the regional assistants there are six presidents of the Conferences.Below the presidents of the Conferences there are the provincials. In total there are now seventy-nine provinces.This is probably the powerstructure in the top of the jesuits:Superior-general:Arturo Sosa AbascalFormer superior-general:Adolfo NicolasAssistant Ad Providentiam & president Conference European Provincials:John DardisAssistant Ad Providentiam, Admonitor & Regional Assistant US & Canada:Douglas MarcouillerAssistant Ad Providentiam & Regional Assistant South-Asia:Vernon D'CunhaAssistant Ad Providentaim & Regional Assistant Africa:Fratern MasaweRegional Assistant South Asia:Lisbert D'SouzaRegional Assistant Pacific Asia:Daniel Patrick HuangRegional Assistant South-America South:Claudio PaulRegional Assistant Central & East-Europe:Tomasz KotRegional Assistant South-Europe:Joaquín Barrero DíazRegional Assistant West-Europe:Victor AssouadRegional Assistant South-America North:Gabriel Ignacio RodríguezPresident Conference US & Canada Provincials:Timothy KesickiPresident Conference South-Asia Provincials:George PatteryPresident Conference Pacific-Asia:Mark RaperPresident Conference South-America Provincials:Jorge CelaPresident Conference Africa & Madagascar Provincials:Agbonkhianmeghe OrobatorProvincial USA North-East:John CiceroProvincial USA West:Scott SantarosaProvincial United Kingdom:Dermot PrestonProvincial French Western-Europe:François BoëdecProvincial Germany:Johannes SiebnerProvincial Italy & Albania:Gianfranco MatarazzoProvincial Russia:Anthony J. CorcoranProvincial Near-East & Maghreb:Dany YounèsProvincial China:John Lee HuaProvincial Japan:Yoshio KajiyamaProvincial Korea:Che-chon John ChongProvincial Delhi, India:Sebastian JeerakasseryProvincial Brazil:Alfonso Carlos Palacio LarrauriProvincial English-Canada:Peter BissonThese are fourteen of the seventy-nine provincials that have direct power and control over that area.Subcribe for all the video's with the best information about jesuits, Knights of Malta & papal bloodlines.