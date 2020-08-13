Speaking GOD'S Language

The LORD said to me yesterday morning that people can't hear Him because they haven't learned to speak His language. In this message, He gave me 7 things He wants from His people in order to hear His voice. This is not about earning our salvation. Only through Yeshua Ha'Maschiach/Jesus the Christ, are we able to be saved. This is about learning how to speak to Him, and as a result, learning how to hear Him speak to us.



Please leave your comments in the section below. I read them all and look forward to hearing any words of wisdom the LORD has given you - through inspiration, dreams, visions or scriptural insight - and would love to have you share them with the subscribers/viewers on my channel.



Blessings in the name of our Savior, Lord and King...Yeshuah/Jesus!