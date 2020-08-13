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Speaking GOD'S Language
Vicky & Chuck Adkins
Vicky & Chuck Adkins
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26 views • August 13, 2020
The LORD said to me yesterday morning that people can't hear Him because they haven't learned to speak His language. In this message, He gave me 7 things He wants from His people in order to hear His voice. This is not about earning our salvation. Only through Yeshua Ha'Maschiach/Jesus the Christ, are we able to be saved. This is about learning how to speak to Him, and as a result, learning how to hear Him speak to us.

Please leave your comments in the section below. I read them all and look forward to hearing any words of wisdom the LORD has given you - through inspiration, dreams, visions or scriptural insight - and would love to have you share them with the subscribers/viewers on my channel.

Blessings in the name of our Savior, Lord and King...Yeshuah/Jesus!
Keywords
feargodholy spiritcreatorfastinglanguageobediencehumilityyeshua jesus christ
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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