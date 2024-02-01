James O'Keefe Suckers Charlie Kraiger, Cybersecurity Policy Analyst Exposing Secrets
James O’Keefe went undercover in disguise and assumed the persona of a gay man in order to snag a date with Charlie Kraiger, Cybersecurity Policy Analyst and Foreign Affairs Executive Office of the President, who had previous roles at the State Department, USAID.
Kraiger spilled a lot of beans, despite claiming, “I’m good at keeping secrets”.
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
source and transcripts,
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/omg-white-house-wants-to-replace-kamala-harris/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.