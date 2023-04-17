Create New Account
How Our Version of “Normal” Came About, First Human Couple (Adam and Eve) and Their Choice, Conditioning, Miracles, Reality, Utopia, Is It Possible to Be Happy All the Time? Our Capacity to Change
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 20 hours ago

Original:https://youtu.be/_KPNgoR9_ng

20120505 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Adelaide P2


Cut:

00m17s - 19m48s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com


Keywords
miraclesbiblespiritualityagingrealitynew ageadam and eveutopiaconfrontationincarnationconditioningsimpleworld changesoul foodnew new agesoul healingsoul searchfirst human couplesoul developmentsoul transformationgod reliantsoul degradationhuman and animalsdesire to changehappy all the time

