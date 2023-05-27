https://gettr.com/post/p2i1f2hd38d
0525 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
If the southern border is within 100 miles of China, you could expect hundreds of millions of Chinese people to want to cross that southern border and to become political asylum in the United States of America.
如果南部边境在中国附近100英里范围内，你可以预期有数以亿计的中国人想要越过南部边境，成为美利坚合众国的政治庇护者。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@waynedupreeshow
@nfscspeaks @nicole7749
@mosenglish @moschinese
