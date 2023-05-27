Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
If the southern border is within 100 miles of China, you could expect hundreds of millions of Chinese people to want to cross that southern border and to become political asylum in the United States
3 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2i1f2hd38d

0525 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast

If the southern border is within 100 miles of China, you could expect hundreds of millions of Chinese people to want to cross that southern border and to become political asylum in the United States of America.

如果南部边境在中国附近100英里范围内，你可以预期有数以亿计的中国人想要越过南部边境，成为美利坚合众国的政治庇护者。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@waynedupreeshow

@nfscspeaks @nicole7749

@mosenglish @moschinese


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket