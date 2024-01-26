Senior Border Patrol official: We stand tall with Texas and have "no plans" to take down razor wire

JUST IN: Senior Border Patrol official says they stand tall with Texas and have "no plans" to take down razor wire from the southern border.

America stands with Texas.

According to Fox News, a Border Patrol official told them that their relationship with Texas "remains strong."





"The relationship between Border Patrol, Texas DPS, & TMD remains strong... Bottom line: Border Patrol has no plans to remove infrastructure (c-wire) placed by Texas along the border. Our posture remains the same," Griff Jenkins reported.





The Border Patrol Union also chimed in.





"Rank-and-file BP agents appreciate and respect what TX has been doing to defend their state in the midst of this catastrophe that the Biden Admin has unleashed on America."





The development comes after Biden reportedly threatened Texas, giving them until today to allow border agents into Shelby Park