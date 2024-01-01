Two Missile Strikes On The US in One Day: Military Base In Syria & A Ship In The Red Sea Are On FIRE

According to preliminary data, more than 10 missiles were fired at the US military base. Witnesses claim a series of powerful explosions on the territory of this base. It is reported that after these explosions, thick clouds of smoke stood over the US military base for 20 hours. Moreover, later that day, December 31, Yemen's Houthis attacked a container ship of the Danish company 'Maersk' in the Red Sea...........

