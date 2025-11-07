THE DOCTORS WHO FOUGHT BACK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Drs. Andrew Wakefield, Suzanne Humphries, and Pierre Kory join Del for a powerful conversation exposing the collapse of modern vaccine science. From mandates to medical corruption, they reveal how profit and control replaced true health. Together, they dismantle the “safe and effective” myth, call for true informed consent, and demand accountability before it’s too late.