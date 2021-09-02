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WHO hires dubious PR agency
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0 view • September 02, 2021
In times of declining trust in the WHO, the latter commissioned a PR agency to restore its credibility. But how credible is this agency itself? It is notorious for its shady crisis PR. One of its lies played an important role in the argumentation for the first Iraq war.
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