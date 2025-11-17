Trump stated that generals who disagree with him will lose their rank & future

Trump stated that generals who disagree with him will lose their rank and future.

Speaking to the generals, the US president suggested that those who do not support him should "leave the room."

"You can do whatever you want. If you don't like what I'm saying, you can leave the room. Of course, along with that, you will lose your rank, and with it — your future," Trump said.

Adding:

Against the backdrop of the crisis in Venezuela, the United States has deployed a strike group led by the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, to the Caribbean Sea.

This was reported by the U.S. Navy.

On board are about 4,000 military personnel, as well as dozens of aircraft, including fighters and support aviation.

The deployment of the strike group, American military officials note, is related to the "escalation of the situation in the region."

Earlier, the Pentagon announced the launch of Operation "Southern Spear" against drug traffickers in the Western Hemisphere.