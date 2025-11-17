BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump stated that generals who disagree with him will lose their rank & future
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 1 day ago

Trump stated that generals who disagree with him will lose their rank and future.

Speaking to the generals, the US president suggested that those who do not support him should "leave the room."

"You can do whatever you want. If you don't like what I'm saying, you can leave the room. Of course, along with that, you will lose your rank, and with it — your future," Trump said.

Adding: 

Against the backdrop of the crisis in Venezuela, the United States has deployed a strike group led by the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, to the Caribbean Sea.

This was reported by the U.S. Navy.

On board are about 4,000 military personnel, as well as dozens of aircraft, including fighters and support aviation.

The deployment of the strike group, American military officials note, is related to the "escalation of the situation in the region."

Earlier, the Pentagon announced the launch of Operation "Southern Spear" against drug traffickers in the Western Hemisphere.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy