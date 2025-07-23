BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RUSSIA Performed Successful Operation To Destroy US F-16 & French MIRAGE Fighters in Western UKRAINE
328 views • 1 day ago

The fact that Ukraine has begun using American F-16 fighter jets and French Mirage-2000 fighters to intercept and destroy Russian kamikaze drones is further proof that this eastern European country has almost completely lost all its air defense systems. By the way, a few hours ago, Russia declared that Ukraine lost a Mirage-2000 fighter jet during an attempt to shoot down a Russian kamikaze drone in the airspace of the Volyn region............................................................................................................................................

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

western ukraineamerican f-16 fighter jetsfrench mirage-2000 fighters
