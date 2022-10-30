A March of Remembrance of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Div. of SS, which is Responsible for the Genocide of Poles, Russians and Jews During WW2, is Being Held Annually in LVOV, Ukraine. 👎

A march of remembrance of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of SS (1st Galicina), which is responsible for the genocide of Poles, Russians and Jews during WW2, is being held annually in LVOV. The marching people are chanting: “Galicina (is a) division of heroes!”🇺🇦

If you don't think there's Nazi in Ukraine, then look at this.

