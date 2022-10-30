A March of Remembrance of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Div. of SS, which is Responsible for the Genocide of Poles, Russians and Jews During WW2, is Being Held Annually in LVOV, Ukraine. 👎

A march of remembrance of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of SS (1st Galicina), which is responsible for the genocide of Poles, Russians and Jews during WW2, is being held annually in LVOV. The marching people are chanting: “Galicina (is a) division of heroes!”🇺🇦
If you don't think there's Nazi in Ukraine, then look at this.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.