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FULL SHOW: Trump Rally Draws Huge Crowd In Pouring Rain As Biden Rally Draws No Crowd
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8 views • October 28, 2020
The entire journal of Joe Biden’s daughter has now been made public and it shows the filth, disgust and corruption of Joe Biden. Tom Pappert from National File joins to discuss what is in the diary. President Trump has three rallies today, in the rain and cold because COVID lockdowns, and once again tens of thousands attend while Biden events featuring Obama and Biden barely draw 100 people. Police in Texas are telling a Trump Flag Wave rally they need a permit for their first amendment, Brandon Gray from Just Another Channel joins with the exclusive. The left is getting more whacked out in their cultural indoctrination but Americans are waking up and seeing the sickness for what it is, liberalism. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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