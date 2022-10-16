Clif HIgh explores Karma and transitioning from group think to individual knowledge

Jim Crenshaw
October 11, 2022
Karma beatdown. A Clif High quote from this video: "Think of this life as a vast long period of education, not schooling, schooling is shit". Yup. Exactly.
Source: Clif High: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/clif_high/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/04MEsnbzt46I/
