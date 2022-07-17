A Resident of Ukraine Recorded an Emotional Video - He smashed officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Smithereens. - 071722

Commanders steal cars, steal safes, plunder apartments" - the inhabitants of Ukraine are running out of patience from the lawlessness of the authorities and the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.





◾️A resident of Ukraine recorded an emotional video in which he smashed officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to smithereens. According to the author of the video, it is time for the Kyiv authorities to come to the positions in order to protect the soldiers from the battalion commanders.





◾️Today such is the reality that our lads are being destroyed in positions by our battalion commanders. Who shoot them themselves as witnesses to their lawlessness, said the author of the video.