Serviciu privat pentru Situaţii de urgenţă
Servicii Private Pompieri
Serviciile noastre de Pompieri Privati:

 

Monitorizarea sistemelor de detectie a incendiilor din fiecare locatie prin dispecerat propriu si cu personal  specializat
 Asigurarea personalului specializat pentru interventie in caz de incendiu (servant pompier, cadru tehnic PSI) si  supravegherea instalatiilor speciale de detectie / semnalizare / stingere a incendiilor 24h din 24h 
 Interventia in caz de incendiu prin echipe specializate si autospeciale de pompieri
 Exercitii de Alarmare / Evacuare / Stingerea Incendiilor
Acordare Prim Ajutor / Demonstratii Practice

https://speedfire.ro/servicii-private-pompieri/
