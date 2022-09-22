Create New Account
World Prayer Network Call regarding Proposition 1, Abortion, and WHY VOTE NO on Prop.1
Published 2 months ago |
World Prayer Network Call #170 - Proposition 1 Why Vote NO Jim Garlow and World Prayer Network hosted a very informative call, on why Californians should Vote NO on Proposition 1 on November 8th.

With Maryal Boumann, Director of Pray California,

Wolfgang Kovacek, Assistant Director of Pray California,

Esther Valdes Clayton, Principal Attorney at Valdes and Associates and

Susan Swift, Vice President of Legal Affairs of The Right To Life League.


This video covers only the section regarding Proposition 1 during call #170 of the World Prayer Network Call. If you would like to see the whole WPN Call please click here: 

https://worldprayernetwork.org/prayer/wpn-prayer-call-170/


Website: https://proposition1-whyvoteno.com/

Keywords
pray californiamaryal boumannwolfgang kovaceksusan swiftwpn calljim garlowesther valdes claytonright to life leagueprop1votenonoprop1whyvotenoprop1

