World Prayer Network Call regarding Proposition 1, Abortion, and WHY VOTE NO on Prop.1

World Prayer Network Call #170 - Proposition 1 Why Vote NO Jim Garlow and World Prayer Network hosted a very informative call, on why Californians should Vote NO on Proposition 1 on November 8th.
With Maryal Boumann, Director of Pray California,
Wolfgang Kovacek, Assistant Director of Pray California,
Esther Valdes Clayton, Principal Attorney at Valdes and Associates and
Susan Swift, Vice President of Legal Affairs of The Right To Life League.
This video covers only the section regarding Proposition 1 during call #170 of the World Prayer Network Call. If you would like to see the whole WPN Call please click here:
https://worldprayernetwork.org/prayer/wpn-prayer-call-170/
Website: https://proposition1-whyvoteno.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.