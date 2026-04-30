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The 3 Days of Darkness & the 5th Vial Judgment of Darkness Discussion 4-29-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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Speaking in Jesus Christ's Name on the 3 days of darkness & the darkness of the 5th vial judgment in Revelation 16 according to the Word of God. In addition, added information concerning preparations for the 3 days of darkness.

Amos 8:9 8 Shall not the land tremble for this, and every one mourn that dwelleth therein? and it shall rise up wholly as a flood; and it shall be cast out and drowned, as by the flood of Egypt.

9 And it shall come to pass in that day, saith the Lord GOD, that I will cause the sun to go down at noon, and I will darken the earth in the clear day:

Psalms 91:5-6

5 Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day;

6 Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday.

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