RT News - November 12 2024 6AM GMT

Nov 12, 2024
rt.com
We have exclusive proof that Ukraine's been training Syrian terrorists on how to use attack drones. And in exchange Kiev wants militants to fight on its frontlines, against Russia. As Israel increasingly deploys drones on reconnaissance and strike missions, a Lebanese journalist tells us that they have another, sinister purpose. An inspection of the US election raises questions over the integrity of the vote, after it was revealed that in almost all the states where Kamala Harris was leading, there was no requirement for IDs at polling stations. Trading on relations, a top Russian official meets the Indian Prime Minister, as New Delhi looks to reduce its export imbalances with Moscow amid growing economic ties between the countries.