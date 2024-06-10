Trader Joe’s Healthiest Snacks For Your Gut Health | Dr. Steven Gundry

The healthiest snacks at Trader Joes! My recent video on the healthiest snacks at Costco was a hit! So, I decided to continue the series at Trader Joe's. While Trader Joe's isn't available in every state, many of my patients stock up when passing through a city with a TJ's, perhaps on a road trip.

Before we dive in, here's an important note: ingredients can change! This is why it's impossible to have a perfect "YES" list in my books. Brands often alter ingredients due to cost-cutting or global shortages. Always do your own due diligence. For instance, the Kirkland Pesto I previously recommended now contains sunflower oil instead of olive oil. If a product has more than one ingredient, like wild shrimp, make sure to read the label to ensure it still meets your dietary needs.

——— Order Dr. Gundry’s latest book “Gut Check” here:Gut Check:

Here You Can Get Steven Gundry MD Some interesting books To Find Now: