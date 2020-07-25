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Bill Gates globalist technocrat to "save" you with mandatory vaccines?
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33 views • July 25, 2020
The New American Video, May 4, 2020
In this episode of Behind The Deep State, host Alex Newman exposes Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his insane efforts to hijack education and more importantly today, inject everyone on the planet with his dangerous vaccines to supposedly save us from "coronavirus." Alex breaks down his close links to the mass-murdering leaders of Communist China, and to the globalist billionaires in the Deep State closer to home. Learn about Gates' fanatical obsession with population control, population reduction, depopulation and how he hopes to achieve it with abortion and vaccines.
Articles Mentioned in Video:
https://bit.ly/vaccines-in-kenya
https://bit.ly/globalizing-education
https://bit.ly/targeting-anti-vaxxers
The New American:
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNewAmericanVideo/
https://www.thenewamerican.com/
In this episode of Behind The Deep State, host Alex Newman exposes Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his insane efforts to hijack education and more importantly today, inject everyone on the planet with his dangerous vaccines to supposedly save us from "coronavirus." Alex breaks down his close links to the mass-murdering leaders of Communist China, and to the globalist billionaires in the Deep State closer to home. Learn about Gates' fanatical obsession with population control, population reduction, depopulation and how he hopes to achieve it with abortion and vaccines.
Articles Mentioned in Video:
https://bit.ly/vaccines-in-kenya
https://bit.ly/globalizing-education
https://bit.ly/targeting-anti-vaxxers
The New American:
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNewAmericanVideo/
https://www.thenewamerican.com/
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