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Canada lift Covid tyranny Orchestrated? & Sage Stands Down, MSM Finally Acknowledges Vaccine Damage.
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121 views • March 13, 2022
Canada lift Covid tyranny Orchestrated? & Sage Stands Down, MSM Finally Acknowledges Vaccine Damage.
https://rumble.com/vx9pab-canada-lift-covid-tyranny-orchestrated-and-sage-stands-down-msm-finally-ack.html
Katy-Jo Murfin reports about the re- opening up of Canada after the Covid nonsense and also looks at what Klaus Schwab's golden Boy, Trudeau is up to during his European Tour. Also, as the dominoes continue to fall around the world, David Scott brings us the latest good news in the UK as, Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) stand down (about time they stopped their poor guidance concerning peoples health).
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program, March 7th, 2022. With Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
CANADA
CTV Article: - https://bit.ly/3pJczCE
CNP Article: - https://bit.ly/3sQuMjm
CBC Article: - https://bit.ly/35TnfHF
CNP Article 002: - https://bit.ly/35uSuJv
JC Article: - https://bit.ly/35AInCM
GN Article: - https://bit.ly/3IU6nPQ
TRUDEAU
CPAC TV Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3ITGEH3
Chrystia Freeland WEF Profile: - https://bit.ly/37eKiO1
Freeland Photo: - https://bit.ly/3pJNcR5
The Real Pat King: - https://bit.ly/3pJg2kE
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3HJZ6QZ
UK SAGE
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/5i8ut
Dr Roger Hodkinson Statement: - https://bit.ly/3i2UGKV
Telegraph Article 002: - https://archive.ph/bIQwy
White Rose Article: - https://bit.ly/3HNnpxx
Jackson River Pediatrics Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3vLVImw
NHS Campaign: - https://bit.ly/3pMtxA5
TFSOM Article: - https://bit.ly/3MvmJQX
BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/3HSZVXM
EN Article: - https://bit.ly/3HJlieh
War, Is Just A Distraction, from Nuremberg II
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Whitty, Valance, Exit Sage Left
Uploaded 13 Mar 2022 to Rum, BE, B, Uge, Ody
https://rumble.com/vx9pab-canada-lift-covid-tyranny-orchestrated-and-sage-stands-down-msm-finally-ack.html
Katy-Jo Murfin reports about the re- opening up of Canada after the Covid nonsense and also looks at what Klaus Schwab's golden Boy, Trudeau is up to during his European Tour. Also, as the dominoes continue to fall around the world, David Scott brings us the latest good news in the UK as, Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) stand down (about time they stopped their poor guidance concerning peoples health).
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program, March 7th, 2022. With Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
CANADA
CTV Article: - https://bit.ly/3pJczCE
CNP Article: - https://bit.ly/3sQuMjm
CBC Article: - https://bit.ly/35TnfHF
CNP Article 002: - https://bit.ly/35uSuJv
JC Article: - https://bit.ly/35AInCM
GN Article: - https://bit.ly/3IU6nPQ
TRUDEAU
CPAC TV Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3ITGEH3
Chrystia Freeland WEF Profile: - https://bit.ly/37eKiO1
Freeland Photo: - https://bit.ly/3pJNcR5
The Real Pat King: - https://bit.ly/3pJg2kE
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3HJZ6QZ
UK SAGE
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/5i8ut
Dr Roger Hodkinson Statement: - https://bit.ly/3i2UGKV
Telegraph Article 002: - https://archive.ph/bIQwy
White Rose Article: - https://bit.ly/3HNnpxx
Jackson River Pediatrics Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3vLVImw
NHS Campaign: - https://bit.ly/3pMtxA5
TFSOM Article: - https://bit.ly/3MvmJQX
BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/3HSZVXM
EN Article: - https://bit.ly/3HJlieh
War, Is Just A Distraction, from Nuremberg II
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Whitty, Valance, Exit Sage Left
Uploaded 13 Mar 2022 to Rum, BE, B, Uge, Ody
Keywords
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