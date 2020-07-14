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Kyoto Animation Tribute- Magic
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6 views • July 14, 2020
This is for one of my favorite animation studios of all time. So much was lost this day a year ago, but these dedicated and, effectively, amazing people still are doing everything they can to continue to bring us joy and happiness, and a good stories as well. If you can please give a moment of silence for all that were affected that day, and be thankful for the wonderful souls that we have in our lives. And with that, I'll pass.
Anime Used:
• A Silent Voice
• Air
• Amagi Brilliant Park
• Beyond the Boundary
• Clannad
• Clannad After Story
• Hyouka
• K-On!
• Love, Chunibyo, & Other Delusions
• Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid
• Myriad Colors Phantom World
• Violet Evergarden
Song Used:
Track: Tomsis & Thimlife - Magic
Music provided by Ninety9Lives
Stream / Free Download: https://99l.tv/magicYU
Anime Used:
• A Silent Voice
• Air
• Amagi Brilliant Park
• Beyond the Boundary
• Clannad
• Clannad After Story
• Hyouka
• K-On!
• Love, Chunibyo, & Other Delusions
• Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid
• Myriad Colors Phantom World
• Violet Evergarden
Song Used:
Track: Tomsis & Thimlife - Magic
Music provided by Ninety9Lives
Stream / Free Download: https://99l.tv/magicYU
Keywords
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