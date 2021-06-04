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An extraordinary speech in extraordinary times
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61 views • June 04, 2021
On November 8, 2020, Bolivian Vice President David Choquehuanca gave an extraordinary inaugural speech which will touch you deeply . Hear for yourself the values he represents and the vision he has not only for his own country, but also for all people and for all of creation.
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website!
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