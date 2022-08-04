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Mark of the Beast: magnetic net guaranteed
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
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348 views • August 04, 2022

Revelation 13:16-17 "And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name."

Revelation 14:9-11 "And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand, the same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb: And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name."


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godmessiahsaviorlovechristjesussalvationtestimonytruthraptureyeshuarepentanceholyrepentlordelredeemerabba
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