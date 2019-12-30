Two separate violent attacks shook religious communities on a weekend that was supposed to be about celebration and togetherness. In White Settlement, Texas, on Sunday, a man entered a church and fatally shot two people before being shot and killed by armed parishioners. The church had a volunteer security team that was able to be armed in a house of worship due to a law passed after the Sutherland Springs shooting took the lives of 26 people in 2017. A day before the White Settlement shooting, a man stabbed five people at a Hanukkah celebration in a New York City suburb, including a rabbi's son. The incident was a grim reminder of the string of anti-Semitic attacks in New York lately. The suspect has been charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree burglary. He has pleaded not guilty, and his family says he has a long history of mental illness. Authorities are looking for a motive in both attacks this weekend. Today marks the final day of the Hanukkah season.