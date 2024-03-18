Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
“We need to LOCKDOWN faster in the new pandemic” UK govt says _ Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris
channel image
Neroke-5
23 Subscribers
198 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored Content 

More than 50 professors and academics in the U.K. are warning that the Covid inquiry is biased in an open letter. They say it is biased. I know, you're shocked that the government is biased in investigating itself.

Keywords
newsgreat britainmedicinelockdownscovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket