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No Vaccination Passport? Life is about to get very unpleasant for you! (MIRRORED)
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542 views • July 31, 2021
No Vaccination Passport? Life is about to get very unpleasant for you! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Jeff Taylor at:-
https://youtu.be/gyKuyj6_3QQ
You can feel it in the air - life is about to get very unpleasant for those who hold back from getting a double jab vax passport.
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK ON YOUTUBE VIA PATREON AT: http://bit.ly/2oUVQfm
OR VIA PAYPAL: https://paypal.me/JeffTaylorDemocracy...
Merch: teespring.com/en-GB/stores/jeff-taylor
#Pandemic
#COVID-19
#VaccinePassports
Mirrored from You Tube channel Jeff Taylor at:-
https://youtu.be/gyKuyj6_3QQ
You can feel it in the air - life is about to get very unpleasant for those who hold back from getting a double jab vax passport.
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK ON YOUTUBE VIA PATREON AT: http://bit.ly/2oUVQfm
OR VIA PAYPAL: https://paypal.me/JeffTaylorDemocracy...
Merch: teespring.com/en-GB/stores/jeff-taylor
#Pandemic
#COVID-19
#VaccinePassports
Keywords
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