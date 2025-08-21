BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Job Where One Mistake is Your Last
powerprocess
powerprocess
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 1 day ago

Think your job is tough? .MORE SHORT VIDEO. Step into the office of a high-voltage lineman, where the floor is hundreds of feet below you and a single misstep has unthinkable consequences. This incredible POV footage takes you high above the ground onto a massive transmission tower. You'll witness the skill, bravery, and sheer nerve it takes to work on the power lines that keep our world running. From navigating the steel lattice to taking a casual drink break in the sky, this is a raw look at one of the most dangerous and essential jobs on the planet. Would you have the courage to do this? Let us know in the comments below! 👇 **LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and hit the BELL for more jaw-dropping content!** 👇 TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 - The High-Wire Office 0:08 - POV: Looking Down the Tower 0:15 - A Dizzying View of the Power Grid 0:20 - The World's Scariest Drink Break 0:28 - Nerves of Steel in Action #Lineman #DangerousJobs #ExtremeJobs #TowerClimber #Vertigo #HighVoltage #UnsungHeroes #Adrenaline #SkilledTrades

Keywords
power lineshigh voltagedangerous jobsvertigoelectrical gridpov footageadrenaline rushlinemanworking at heightsfear of heightsextreme jobslineman lifeskilled tradestransmission towertower climberhigh risk joblineworkerwhat is a linemanscariest jobsmost dangerous jobs in the world
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy