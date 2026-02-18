THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 92: The Calm Before the Storm

Joshua ben Sirach was liked by the Jewish people and his scrolls were copied and read in synagogues and homes. He inadvertently opposed Lucifer’s plan with the Greek philosophers, and while Satan was effectively blocked from reaching the masses, he was able to capture the Jewish elite.

Most humans do not think about the fact that the Devil and his minions are immortal. They accumulate knowledge about each generation of mankind, read our thoughts, and are masterful attackers using lies, death, and destruction to accomplish their will. God countered by activating various people, but one ministry after another was neutralized, and the revival fires fizzled out.

The men and women that God raised up did not understand the spirit world. They failed to recognize that no one in the Kingdom of Satan dies and they have been active for some 6,000 years. The takeaway is this. Whatever is birthed by the Holy Spirit must be sustained with continual intercessory prayer or it will fail.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1893.pdf

RLJ-1893 -- JANUARY 1, 2023

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



