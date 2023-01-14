MIRRORED from

17 Oct 2022

5G: The Next Extinction? Featuring Ian Jarvis

Speaking at WCH General Assembly #61 on Monday, October 17, Ian Jarvis gave a concerning presentation about the dangers of 5G and wireless technology.





Who is Ian Jarvis?

Ian Jarvis has over 30 years of IT practical experience for the UK government and private industry, as well as some 25 years experience in body therapy and movement. Ian has one of the earliest degrees in computing science available in the UK.





With a B.Sc. in Computing Science, he has dedicated himself to researching 5G in addition to the issues around all RFR/EMF/WCR, working as part of Wolves Action Group to prevent more 5G towers from being erected.





This is an edited segment from the weekly live General Assembly meeting on October 17, 2022.




