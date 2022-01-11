How I Got Well After a Pharma Injury

I spent 4 years in bed after being injected with a product that I was ordered to take, working in a hospital, to prevent the flu. I spent years studying detoxification. Then I put it into play and got well. Then I finished grad school, wrote 16 books, raised 4 children, and have spent the last 8 years helping 17,000 people get well after various toxic exposures. I explain the research I studied and how I help other people detoxify.





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Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.