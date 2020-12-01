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Miles Guo: The two numbers showing Hong Kong is in the last struggle before its collapse: 1) Hong Kong’s real estate and bad loans; 2) rate for office leasing, change of office lease tenants. Both GTV and Getter will be launched around the world with the fellow fighters being the only agency for the G-series (e.g., GClubs, GFashion, GCoin, and GDollar) and the advertisement so they can make lots of money legally. Because of the New Federal State of China, President Trump will for sure win this election. Can you imagine how valuable GCoin would be if it is accepted as the fiat currency in circulation in just one country? If the CCP invades Taiwan, the Greater China region that includes Mainland China, Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong, and Singapore will be taken back to the Stone Age. Russia just wants to make money from the CCP and will not act with it
秘密翻译组需要各类人才，期待战友的参与
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