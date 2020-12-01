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Miles Guo: The two numbers showing Hong Kong is in the last struggle before its collapse: 1) Hong Kong’s real estate and bad loans; 2) rate for office leasing, change of office lease tenants
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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7 views • December 01, 2020
11月28日文贵先生直播：有两大数据显示出香港经济处在崩溃前的挣扎中：一是房地产和银行的坏账、二是写字楼的租赁和换手率；GTV和Getter将在世界各地推出，只有战友们才拥有例如GClubs、GFashion、GCoin和GDollar等G系列平台及其广告的代理权从而合法赚大钱；因为有新中国联邦，川普总统大选必赢；只要有一个国家接受GCoin为法定流通货币，想想GCoin会值多少钱；如果中共打台湾，那么包括大陆、港、澳、台和新加坡在内的大中华地区会全部被打回石器时代，俄罗斯只是为了钱而不会跟中共一起行动
Miles Guo: The two numbers showing Hong Kong is in the last struggle before its collapse: 1) Hong Kong’s real estate and bad loans; 2) rate for office leasing, change of office lease tenants. Both GTV and Getter will be launched around the world with the fellow fighters being the only agency for the G-series (e.g., GClubs, GFashion, GCoin, and GDollar) and the advertisement so they can make lots of money legally. Because of the New Federal State of China, President Trump will for sure win this election. Can you imagine how valuable GCoin would be if it is accepted as the fiat currency in circulation in just one country? If the CCP invades Taiwan, the Greater China region that includes Mainland China, Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong, and Singapore will be taken back to the Stone Age. Russia just wants to make money from the CCP and will not act with it
秘密翻译组需要各类人才，期待战友的参与
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warroomccpgnewsstevebannonccpviruslimengyangtvmilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinastandwithhongkongwhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimenggtranslators
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