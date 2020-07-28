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EP 69: Antarctica...More Than Just Penguins?
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63 views • July 28, 2020
This week it's getting chilly as we talk about Antarctica. What's really going on down there and why do you need permission from the UN to be there? Is it aliens? Is there an opening to Inner Earth? Is there something else on the other side of the ice wall? We address all of this plus: UFOs, USOs, Nazis, Hitler, South American slaves, underground bases, intercontinental tunnels, and more! So grab your hat, gloves, open your mind and try and stay warm as we talk all about Antarctica this week on the Homewrecker Podcast!
Please check out:
Antarctica's Hidden History by Dr. Michael Salla: https://amzn.to/39wx4t2
ETs Among Us 2 - Our Alien Origins, Antarctica, Mars, and Beyond: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NX2pWCdAHo
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Please check out:
Antarctica's Hidden History by Dr. Michael Salla: https://amzn.to/39wx4t2
ETs Among Us 2 - Our Alien Origins, Antarctica, Mars, and Beyond: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NX2pWCdAHo
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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