US High School Tennis Featuring: Mariia Bakhtina- 2024

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube!
Featured course:
Winning Tennis Evolutionary Techniques featuring Coach Lou Belken
Learn more @ https://bit.ly/WinningTennis
On today's show we have a multi-faceted student-athlete out of Russia and some winning tips and strategies from the great coach Lou!
Coaches, recruiters and media, please use the contact information provided in the video. US Sports has no direct contact with the student-athletes profiled, families, or coaches. Thanks and enjoy!
Video credits:
Mariia Bakhtina College Tennis Recruiting Video Fall 2024
AsportUSA
https://www.youtube.com/@asportusa
Tennis Tips - How to Hit Slice and Carve Shots - Coach Lou Belken
SportVideos/Coachtube
https://bit.ly/WinningTennis
https://www.youtube.com/@sportdvds
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net.
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.