Paralyzed Kitten Can't Potty Himself Animal in Crisis l Ep 396

Kritter Klub
Jan 4, 2024
Lotto, the kitten, is paralyzed from the waist down. He can't potty himself and is having a hard time. The guardian is doing everything they can to help him. Watch the story of how Lotto ended up with his guardian!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqWc6oRAm9k
