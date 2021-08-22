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EXCLUSIVE - Covid Vaccine Patent Warned of Deliberate Coronavirus Release Sep 07, 2020
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21 views • August 22, 2021
Newly unearthed documents from Moderna Pharmaceuticals Covid patent application include a claim of concern about a "deliberate release of SARS coronavirus" 9 months before the official emergence of Covid-19. In addition, it turns out that Moderna may not have the legal right to even release its vaccine in the next few weeks because the company appears to be infringing on an existing patent for the core technology. Is this why Moderna's executives are selling their stock?
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