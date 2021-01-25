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John Sullivan - Agent Provocateur at 1/6 DC Riot, has been KICKED OUT OF BLM/Antifa!
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120 views • January 25, 2021
Folks it looks as if we found ourselves a real live agent provocateur. For those who don't know, a provocateur blends in with a target group and then encourages them to behave illegally so they can be shut down by the authorities. When you watch video of John cheering on the rioters breaking into the Capitol, that's precisely what he did. This story is just so bizarre, his brother is also an active RIGHT WING agitator and speaker, and their adopted father is a retired Lt. Col. with the US Army - PSYOPs division? Not sure, can't find any info on dear old dad.
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End Music Credit: Ben Sounds - Sunny
Where to send tips, buy merch, and my social media links:
https://mewe.com/i/brentlykopopolous
instagram.com/itsbrently
subscribestar.com/itsbrently
twitter.com/cyre2067
https://teespring.com/brently-merch?p...
Paypal: [email protected]
Cash App: $cyre2067
Links:
https://thegrayzone.com/2021/01/12/ch...
https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/13/politi...
https://www.ibtimes.com/aaron-mostofs...
https://twitter.com/thedakotacortez/s...
End Music Credit: Ben Sounds - Sunny
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