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He Came to Set the Captives Free: God Loves Everyone in Hell
1 Samuel 15:22 KJV
[22] And Samuel said, Hath the LORD as great delight in burnt offerings and sacrifices, As in obeying the voice of the LORD? Behold, to obey is better than sacrifice, And to hearken than the fat of rams.
#faith #hope #love