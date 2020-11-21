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Mich. back in play as Wayne County officials rescind certification of votes
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61 views • November 21, 2020
The state of Michigan is back in play as the Wayne County Republican canvassers rescind their certification of the votes.
One America's Pearson Sharp has more as the GOP members reveal their families were threatened by Democrats.
One America's Pearson Sharp has more as the GOP members reveal their families were threatened by Democrats.
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