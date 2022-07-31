BIG WIN for Medical Freedom: Judge Grants Service Members Preliminary Injunction Prohibiting C19 Vax Mandate

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Highwire with Del Bigtree & Attorney Aaron Siri:
"What kind of country would we be if those that we send out to fight and spill their blood to protect our freedoms, we don't respect their very freedoms? And so this judge took that oath very seriously."
Full Episode: https://tinyurl.com/Highwire278
Upload via https://rumble.com/c/Vigilantfox