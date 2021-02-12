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Biden Speaks to Fauci's Crew at the NIH
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140 views • February 12, 2021
Killing off the American People
Remember how Fauci, through the NIH has huge controls over the Pharmaceutical industry. Who gets, or what drugs get approval through the FDA. Also involved in price fixing and it was Fauci who got the moratorium slapped on him for doing illegal gain of function studies here in the States, and it was Fauci that had this crap sent over to the Wuhan lab and used American taxes to continue funding this illegal research, got away with it and more.
Just like a mafia boss.
Remember how Fauci, through the NIH has huge controls over the Pharmaceutical industry. Who gets, or what drugs get approval through the FDA. Also involved in price fixing and it was Fauci who got the moratorium slapped on him for doing illegal gain of function studies here in the States, and it was Fauci that had this crap sent over to the Wuhan lab and used American taxes to continue funding this illegal research, got away with it and more.
Just like a mafia boss.
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