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Parler Chief responds after platform axed by Amazon, Apple
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50 views • January 12, 2021
Parler Chief Policy Officer Amy Peikoff responds after Amazon and Apple have given the boot to the self-proclaimed 'free speech' social platform, which has seen a meteoric rise in popularity in late 2020 and early 2021, due to contentious polarization in opinions regarding the 2020 election. Peikoff details what's to come next in the platform's fight against 'big tech.' - via Wake Up America with Rob Finnerty, weekdays at 6:30AM ET on Newsmax TV
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