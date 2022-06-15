How Kari Lake Plans to Expose 2020 Voter Fraud and Stop It for the Future as Governor of Arizona

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The GOP primary race is heating up with around three weeks before early voting starts. Trump-backed America First patriot Kari Lake joined the JD Rucker Show to discuss her campaign, border security, the 2nd Amendment, and especially what she will do about the 2020 stolen election as Governor.